Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 7.4% - Still a Buy?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.7760. 1,894,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,891,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 8.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 936,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,843,198.40. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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