TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,588 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 58,196 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $68,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,434. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund NYSE: TSI is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm's deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

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