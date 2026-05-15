TD Cowen Cuts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $337.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $337.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.21.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.54. The company had a trading volume of 922,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,525. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $232.60 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $273.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $2,562,053.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,695,121.06. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,640,836 shares of company stock valued at $519,971,328. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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