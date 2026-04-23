TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $780.00 to $1,220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEV. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $871.00 to $1,139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $820.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $959.35.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,126.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $333.19 and a 1-year high of $1,142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $884.14 and a 200 day moving average of $724.39.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2,802.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period.

More GE Vernova News

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GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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