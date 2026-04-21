TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the bank's stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZION. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.63.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,420. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $1,019,868.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,710,269.30. This trade represents a 27.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,771,611.79. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and profitable quarter: Zions reported net earnings of $232M, $1.56 EPS vs. $1.43 consensus, driven by lower funding costs, a better interest‑earning asset mix, improved margins, loan & deposit growth and better credit quality. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 EPS beat and profitable quarter: Zions reported net earnings of $232M, $1.56 EPS vs. $1.43 consensus, driven by lower funding costs, a better interest‑earning asset mix, improved margins, loan & deposit growth and better credit quality. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising targets: Several firms lifted price targets after the results — Robert W. Baird to $68 (outperform), RBC to $68 (sector perform) and Truist to $66 (hold) — signaling improved analyst confidence and incremental upside in estimates. Benzinga: Analyst Actions

Analysts raising targets: Several firms lifted price targets after the results — Robert W. Baird to $68 (outperform), RBC to $68 (sector perform) and Truist to $66 (hold) — signaling improved analyst confidence and incremental upside in estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note on outlook: Some analysts highlight intact 2026 operating‑leverage potential but flag near‑term NII pressure — a mixed view that supports medium‑term upside but creates short‑term uncertainty. TipRanks: Analyst Note

Analyst note on outlook: Some analysts highlight intact 2026 operating‑leverage potential but flag near‑term NII pressure — a mixed view that supports medium‑term upside but creates short‑term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Further analyst commentary and transcripts available: Earnings call transcript and follow‑up pieces (Seeking Alpha) provide detail for investors reviewing underwriting quality and management commentary on expense and NII trends. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Further analyst commentary and transcripts available: Earnings call transcript and follow‑up pieces (Seeking Alpha) provide detail for investors reviewing underwriting quality and management commentary on expense and NII trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and rising expenses temper the print: Revenue came in slightly below consensus and management noted higher operating expenses, which along with potential near‑term NII headwinds is likely the main reason the stock is trading down despite the EPS beat. Zacks: Q1 Analysis

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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