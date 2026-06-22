TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $230.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the health services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective points to a potential upside of 39.81% from the stock's current price.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $238.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.56.

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Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,117. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $140.08 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 141,621 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,199 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 73,266 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,201 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 331,325 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $67,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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