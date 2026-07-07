TD Cowen Increases Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $250.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENVA. Stephens boosted their price target on Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.00.

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Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE:ENVA traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.19. 49,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,605. Enova International has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $246.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.52 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $6,580,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,997,678.20. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $658,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,176.40. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 106,882 shares of company stock worth $19,757,389 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 350.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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