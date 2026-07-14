TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Price

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.69.

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Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 795,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,555. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.51 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 32.84%.The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,502 shares of the company's stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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