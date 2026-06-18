TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELAN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.55.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 738,353 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,314. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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