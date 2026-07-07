TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the company's current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.21.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.3%

SYF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.83. 122,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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