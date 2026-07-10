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TD Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Aritzia logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD raised Aritzia’s price target from C$183 to C$200 and kept a buy rating, implying about 25% upside from the current share price.
  • Several other analysts also turned more bullish, with firms like Royal Bank of Canada, BMO Capital Markets, and Canaccord Genuity lifting targets; the stock now has a Moderate Buy consensus.
  • Aritzia’s shares jumped 7.2% to C$159.78, supported by strong quarterly results that showed C$0.96 EPS and C$951.01 million in revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aritzia.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZ. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$182.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$193.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$188.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$183.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Up 7.2%

ATZ stock traded up C$10.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$159.78. 1,225,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$152.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.78. The stock has a market cap of C$18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$70.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$174.52.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of C$951.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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