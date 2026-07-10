TD Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD from C$117.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD's target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$127.86.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 320,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$96.50 and a 52-week high of C$129.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$113.33. The stock has a market cap of C$113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$118.37 per share, with a total value of C$118,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,110. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 5,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$711,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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