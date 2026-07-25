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TD Securities Upgrades Cineplex (TSE:CGX) to "Strong-Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Cineplex logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Securities upgraded Cineplex to “strong-buy,” adding a more bullish view on the stock from one of the analysts covering the company.
  • Other analysts remain generally positive: the stock now has an average “Buy” rating, with one strong buy, three buy ratings, and one hold, and an average price target of C$13.46.
  • Cineplex shares opened at C$12.00, near their 52-week high of C$12.72, after the company recently reported quarterly revenue of C$290.98 million and EPS of C($0.36).
  • Five stocks we like better than Cineplex.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$13.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,703.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$756.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.35. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Cineplex had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.The company had revenue of C$290.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.0754912 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance. The media segment includes cinema media and digital place-based media operations. The amusement and leisure reporting segment manages the operation and distribution of gaming and vending equipment. Formerly housed in the amusement and leisure segment, the location-based entertainment business derives revenue from entertainment restaurant chains like The Rec Room and Playdium.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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