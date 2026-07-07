TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $1,214,850.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) Director Richard Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.14. 1,593,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,346. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.67. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.TD SYNNEX's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4,021.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 366,652 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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