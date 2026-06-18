TD SYNNEX (SNX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $16.8038 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $284.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.14. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $291.01.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $605,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,165,514.80. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,599,304.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,282. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,328 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $111,370,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,490 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $166.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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