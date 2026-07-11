TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 778.2% in June

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 284,909 shares, an increase of 778.2% from the June 15th total of 32,444 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

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TDK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. 81,040 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,523. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.53. TDK has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.87%.TDK has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TDK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TDK presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTDKY

About TDK

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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