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TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
TDK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TDK issued FY 2027 guidance for EPS of $0.760, slightly above the $0.750 consensus estimate, while projected revenue of $16.5 billion came in below analysts’ $17.1 billion forecast.
  • In its latest quarter, TDK reported EPS of $0.05, missing estimates by $0.05, but revenue of $4.05 billion exceeded expectations of $3.83 billion.
  • TDK shares opened at $18.51, and analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with MarketBeat reporting an average “Buy” rating despite one recent upgrade from “Strong Sell” to “Hold.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.5 billion-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.1 billion.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TDK stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. TDK has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TDK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTDKY

TDK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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