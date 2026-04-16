TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.6450, but opened at $15.81. TDK shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 23,675 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTDKY shares. Nomura raised TDK to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised TDK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDK

TDK Stock Up 10.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.08 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%.TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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