TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $297.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $302.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. UBS Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.07.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,725,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,525. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.51. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $137.86 and a 1 year high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after buying an additional 168,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,425,669,000 after acquiring an additional 161,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TE Connectivity

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About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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