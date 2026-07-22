TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $209.01, but opened at $199.33. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $193.8090, with a volume of 1,467,887 shares.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting TE Connectivity

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Down 7.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average of $215.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 31.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here