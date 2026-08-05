Team (TISI) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Team (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Team to announce earnings of ($5.94) per share and revenue of $208.88 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Team (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.94) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $215.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.88 million.

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Team Price Performance

Team stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Team has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Team in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on TISI

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

In other news, CEO Gary L. Hill bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,992. This represents a 13.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 12,650 shares of company stock worth $203,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Team

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Team by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,570 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Team by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,057 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Team by 5.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,263 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company's stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc NYSE: TISI designs, engineers and manufactures industrial screen printing and digital printing equipment for a variety of end markets. The company's solutions are used primarily in textile decorating, apparel, signage and graphics, and specialty industrial applications. By combining precision mechanical design with automated controls, Team delivers systems that enhance production speed, print quality and repeatability for its customers.

Team's product portfolio includes manual and automatic screen presses, inkjet UV LED curing systems, digital direct-to-garment printers and hybrid platforms that integrate multiple printing technologies.

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