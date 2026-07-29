TechnipFMC plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

TechnipFMC has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

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TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANB Bank lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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