TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $4.92. TechTarget shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 1,319,700 shares traded.

Get TechTarget alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechTarget from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Up 6.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.48). TechTarget had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 207.13%.The firm had revenue of $140.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.91 million.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 454.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget's offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company's core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TechTarget, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TechTarget wasn't on the list.

While TechTarget currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here