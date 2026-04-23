Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$86.26 and last traded at C$86.26, with a volume of 8390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.97.

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Teck Resources Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$75.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.5209386 EPS for the current year.

About Teck Resources

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

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