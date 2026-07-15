Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Time to Sell?

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.2740. Approximately 10,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 281,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $79.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECX

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 5.9%

The firm has a market cap of $618.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.21. The stock's 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tectonic Therapeutic news, insider Marcella K. Ruddy sold 1,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,460. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,141,824 shares of the company's stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 785,648 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 927,524 shares of the company's stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 903,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 803,400 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the first quarter valued at $20,022,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC raised its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 606,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

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