Teekay Tankers Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Teekay Tankers NYSE: TNK reported record quarterly adjusted earnings in the second quarter of 2026 as spot tanker rates reached historic highs, while the company continued to reshape its fleet and ended the period with more than $1.2 billion in cash and no debt.

President and CEO Kenneth Hvid said the company generated GAAP net income of $226 million, or $6.49 per share, and adjusted net income of $194 million, or $5.56 per share. Adjusted earnings were 50% higher than the prior quarter and exceeded the company’s previous quarterly record, set in the first quarter of 2023.

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Record Rates Drive Cash Generation

Teekay Tankers said its Suezmax fleet earned average spot rates of $109,200 per day during the second quarter, while its Aframax/LR2 fleet earned $74,100 per day. Across the mid-sized tanker fleet, average rates were approximately $91,000 per day, compared with the prior record of just over $60,000 per day in the first quarter of 2023.

The company generated approximately $200 million of free cash flow from operations during the quarter. Including proceeds from a vessel sale, Teekay Tankers ended the quarter with cash exceeding $1.2 billion and no debt, Hvid said.

For the third quarter, Teekay Tankers had secured rates of $104,800 per day for its Suezmax fleet and $59,900 per day for its Aframax/LR2 fleet, based on approximately 44% of spot days booked. The company also declared its regular fixed quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Hvid said the company’s free-cash-flow breakeven is approximately $9,700 per day over the next 12 months. Annualizing first-half free cash flow would result in $684 million, or nearly $20 per share, by year-end, he said, while noting that the illustration was based on the first-half performance.

Fleet Renewal Continues

Teekay Tankers continued its fleet renewal program during the quarter, acquiring two Korean Suezmax newbuildings for a combined $190 million. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The company also sold a 2009-built Suezmax for $53.5 million, recognizing a $32.3 million gain during the second quarter. In early July, it completed the sale of a VLCC for $84.5 million and expects to record an approximately $23 million gain from that transaction in the third quarter.

Hvid added that three Aframaxes acquired at the beginning of the year had been redelivered from bareboat charters and were now operating under Teekay’s technical and commercial management in the spot market.

Over the past 12 months, the company has sold nine older vessels for $369.5 million, generating combined gains of $125 million. It has acquired or committed to acquire seven modern vessels for approximately $427 million, including the two Suezmax newbuildings.

Geopolitical Disruptions Reshape Trade Flows

Management said geopolitical developments have added volatility and inefficiencies to global oil and tanker markets. Hvid cited the war between the United States and Iran, renewed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and attacks affecting Russian oil infrastructure and vessels associated with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Black Sea.

According to Hvid, transits through the Strait of Hormuz declined sharply in March, partially recovered in June after the United States and Iran signed a framework agreement, and slowed again after renewed hostilities and reported vessel attacks at the beginning of July.

The company said it has not transited the Red Sea southbound for an extended period and has not entered the Strait of Hormuz, citing its safety-first approach. Hvid said Teekay evaluates conditions in each region and will not make a port call if it determines conditions are unsafe for crews and vessels.

Despite disruptions, management said oil and shipping markets have remained resilient as supply has shifted to alternative ports and regions. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have diverted supply through ports including Yanbu and Fujairah, while higher Atlantic Basin output has helped offset some lost Middle Eastern supply. Longer voyage distances, vessels waiting outside Hormuz, and other trading inefficiencies have supported tanker demand and spot rates, management said.

Inventory Restocking Could Support Demand

Christian Waldegrave, Teekay Tankers’ director of research, said global inventories continue to decline while oil supply remains constrained. He said OECD inventories were at a 20-year low, while the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve stood at just over 300 million barrels, its lowest level in 43 years.

Waldegrave said China had likely drawn inventories at a rate of roughly 1 million barrels per day for the past three months, while Japan and Europe had also reduced stocks. He said the timing and pace of eventual restocking would depend on resolution of the Middle East situation and oil prices, but that replenishment could become a tailwind for tanker demand.

Management also noted that the tanker order book has expanded following increased newbuilding orders in 2026, with deliveries extending into 2030. However, it said the mid-sized tanker fleet is the oldest it has been in more than 30 years, and the eventual removal of older vessels could help offset the effect of new deliveries.

For the third quarter, CFO Brody Speers said Teekay Tankers expects 260 off-hire days related to dry dockings. The company expects operating expenses and general and administrative costs to decline by approximately $3 million from the second quarter, with somewhat lower tax expense as well.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd is an oil tanker shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TNK, the company provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil, refined petroleum products and petrochemicals. Its operations range across major global trade lanes, offering a mix of spot market voyages and time-charter contracts to a diverse customer base in the oil and energy sector.

The company's fleet includes a mix of Medium Range (MR), Long Range (LR1 and LR2), Suezmax and Aframax tankers designed to meet various cargo specifications and port restrictions.

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