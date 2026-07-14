Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $18.62. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.4730, with a volume of 66,147 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tejon Ranch from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tejon Ranch presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.84 million, a P/E ratio of 263.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,095 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,988 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth $770,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Corporation NYSE: TRC is one of California's largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company's holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

Further Reading

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