Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.4333.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TDOC opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.10. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. Teladoc Health's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $43,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,034.36. This represents a 37.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $60,322.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,291.43. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,956,947 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,947 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,860,076 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,008 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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