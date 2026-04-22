Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $5.98. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $5.9950, with a volume of 6,181,401 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Teladoc Health's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450--0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100--0.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $152,243.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,664.16. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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