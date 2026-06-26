Teladoc Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 18,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 11,885 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $145,977.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,891.22. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $60,322.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,291.43. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,870 shares of company stock worth $302,507. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 2,526,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,275. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.43.

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Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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