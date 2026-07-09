Tele2 (TLTZY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $768.3720 million for the quarter.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. Tele2 had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $764.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.46 million. On average, analysts expect Tele2 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tele2 Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Tele2 stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Tele2 has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLTZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tele2 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tele2 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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About Tele2

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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