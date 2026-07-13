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Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • Brokerages currently give Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) an average rating of “Hold”, based on six analysts. The consensus 1-year price target is $15.55.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed but mostly positive, including upgrades from Morgan Stanley, Wall Street Zen, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., while Scotiabank reiterated a more bearish view with a “sector underperform” rating.
  • The stock was trading around $13.53, near the company’s recent average price levels, with a market cap of $5.83 billion. Director Alejandro Alberto Urricelqui also bought shares recently, increasing his stake by 10.79%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom.

Shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $8.60 to $9.20 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEO

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TEO opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

In other Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom news, Director Alejandro Alberto Urricelqui purchased 38,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $522,292.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 399,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,363,243.64. The trade was a 10.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

About Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom NYSE: TEO is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country's principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company's core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

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Analyst Recommendations for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (NYSE:TEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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