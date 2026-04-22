Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.33, FiscalAI reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 5.700-5.800 EPS.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY traded up $22.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.49. 166,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $646.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.29. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $666.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total value of $3,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,192,693. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Teledyne reported GAAP EPS $4.85 and non-GAAP EPS $5.80 (consensus $5.47) on revenue of $1.56B (vs. $1.52B expected); operating margin, strong cash from operations ($234M) and free cash flow ($204M) reinforce quality of earnings and cash conversion. Teledyne Technologies Reports First Quarter Results

Q1 results beat expectations — Teledyne reported GAAP EPS $4.85 and non-GAAP EPS $5.80 (consensus $5.47) on revenue of $1.56B (vs. $1.52B expected); operating margin, strong cash from operations ($234M) and free cash flow ($204M) reinforce quality of earnings and cash conversion. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its full-year profit forecast — Management lifted annual profit guidance for FY2026, citing robust demand across imaging, instrumentation and aerospace & defense, which supports confidence in end-market momentum. Teledyne lifts annual profit forecast, beats quarterly estimates

Company raised its full-year profit forecast — Management lifted annual profit guidance for FY2026, citing robust demand across imaging, instrumentation and aerospace & defense, which supports confidence in end-market momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 2026 EPS guidance in line with consensus — Teledyne set Q2 EPS guidance at $5.70–$5.80 versus consensus ~ $5.76; the range is essentially in line with Street expectations, so limited surprise risk from the guide itself.

Q2 2026 EPS guidance in line with consensus — Teledyne set Q2 EPS guidance at $5.70–$5.80 versus consensus ~ $5.76; the range is essentially in line with Street expectations, so limited surprise risk from the guide itself. Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance range overlaps consensus — FY guidance of $23.85–$24.15 roughly matches consensus midpoint (23.85), giving modest upside potential but not a large beat unless management’s midpoint is re-adjusted higher later.

FY 2026 EPS guidance range overlaps consensus — FY guidance of $23.85–$24.15 roughly matches consensus midpoint (23.85), giving modest upside potential but not a large beat unless management’s midpoint is re-adjusted higher later. Neutral Sentiment: Product-level innovation continues but with limited near-term revenue impact — Teledyne e2v launched the Caiman low-light imaging module (small, low-power, high sensitivity), which expands product offerings in imaging markets but is likely a longer-term growth contributor rather than an immediate earnings driver. Teledyne e2v Introduces Caiman, a Compact Solution for Low Light Imaging

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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