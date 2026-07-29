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Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Raised to "Hold" at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Teleflex logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group upgraded Teleflex to “Hold,” joining a consensus view of “Hold” among analysts. The average price target is $147.70, with targets ranging from $135 to $150.
  • Teleflex reported quarterly EPS of $1.39, beating estimates of $1.21, while revenue rose 32.3% year over year to $548.3 million. The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $6.25–$6.55.
  • Shares opened at $134.16, below the analyst consensus target, and institutional investors own approximately 95.62% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Teleflex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Teleflex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,652 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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