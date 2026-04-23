Teleflex (TFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $532.0780 million for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $912.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company's revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.39.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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