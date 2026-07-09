Telenor ASA (TELNY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Telenor ASA to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.9219 billion for the quarter.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Telenor ASA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TELNY shares. Citigroup downgraded Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TELNY

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

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