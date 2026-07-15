Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLX. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TLX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christian Behrenbruch bought 34,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,709,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,873,560. This trade represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Telix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,031 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLX opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TLX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

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