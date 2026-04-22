Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Oxford Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

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Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $691.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.00. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.30 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. Oxford Industries's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 61.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company's stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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