Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $410.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $435.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson set a $377.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.62.

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Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.41 and a 200 day moving average of $353.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot beat first-quarter expectations, posting EPS of $3.43 on revenue of $41.77 billion, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year and comparable sales increased 0.6%. Reuters article

Home Depot beat first-quarter expectations, posting EPS of $3.43 on revenue of $41.77 billion, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year and comparable sales increased 0.6%. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, easing investor concerns that macro weakness would force a cut to its outlook. PR Newswire article

The company reaffirmed full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, easing investor concerns that macro weakness would force a cut to its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management said Pro customer demand, digital growth, and distribution expansion are helping offset softness in larger home-improvement projects. Zacks article

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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