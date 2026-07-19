TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU have received an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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TELUS Price Performance

T stock opened at C$14.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is C$16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$23.18.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of C$4.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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