TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on T. TD upgraded shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$16.75 to C$15.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$19.73.

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TELUS Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,187,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,192. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56. The firm has a market cap of C$23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is C$16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.58.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of C$4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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