Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 98.6% in July

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,291 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 650 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Temenos Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Temenos Group Trading Up 2.3%

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Temenos Group has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38.

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $281.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.68 million. Temenos Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 53.36%. Temenos Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.490-4.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Temenos Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Temenos Group Company Profile

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front‐end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company's flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end‐to‐end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

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