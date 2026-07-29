Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and traded as low as $20.28. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $20.4450, with a volume of 37,992 shares.

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Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 56.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund NYSE: EMF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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