Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the company's current price.

TEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.54.

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Tempus AI Stock Performance

TEM stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 3.58.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $382.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 17.77%.The company's revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 11,529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $634,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,317,630. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $181,392.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,986.87. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 699,793 shares of company stock worth $33,763,231. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEM. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 190.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 870 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 88.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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