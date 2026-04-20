Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.3529.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenable from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tenable from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Get Tenable alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $19.35 on Monday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $260.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,216.50. The trade was a 30.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenable, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenable wasn't on the list.

While Tenable currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here