Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 4828414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Read Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Up 8.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.Tenable's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tenable by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,804 shares of the company's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 498,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 119,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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