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Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tenaga Nasional Berhad hit a new 52-week high of $15.60 (previous close $15.00) on light volume of 252 shares.
  • The company, Malaysia’s largest integrated electricity utility, has a market cap of $20.15 billion and a P/E of 31.66, trading above its 50- and 200-day SMAs ($14.37 and $13.63) while expanding into renewables and grid modernization.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of -0.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad OTCMKTS: TNABY is Malaysia's largest integrated electricity utility, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and retail of electricity. The company operates a broad portfolio of power plants and manages the national grid infrastructure that delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its operations encompass system planning, network operation and maintenance, meter services and customer supply functions typical of a vertically integrated utility.

TNB's generation assets include thermal and hydroelectric facilities and the company has been expanding its participation in renewable energy and grid modernization initiatives.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tenaga Nasional Berhad Right Now?

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While Tenaga Nasional Berhad currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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