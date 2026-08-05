Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing drug delivery technologies designed to improve pain management in acute care settings. The company's proprietary platform leverages biodegradable polymer matrices to create sustained-release formulations of local anesthetics, aiming to extend the duration of pain relief while reducing reliance on opioid medications.

Tenax's lead development programs focus on injectable formulations intended for infiltration and peripheral nerve block applications, with the goal of providing longer-lasting analgesia following surgical and procedural interventions.

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