Go Pro
→ Gates. Google. The Pentagon. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Down 3.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Tenaya Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tenaya Therapeutics shares fell 3.9% on Monday, trading as low as $0.80 and ending near $0.84, with volume slightly below its average daily level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally cautious: the stock holds an average “Moderate Buy” rating with a consensus price target of $4.00, though some firms have recently issued or reiterated sell ratings.
  • The company’s latest earnings showed revenue far below expectations at $0.23 million versus $7.50 million expected, even as EPS matched estimates; Tenaya remains a clinical-stage biotech focused on gene therapies for cardiovascular diseases.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tenaya Therapeutics.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA - Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.8365. 2,369,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,526,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8704.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TNYA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.83.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,478,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,016,808 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 883.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 194,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 18,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,001 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of gene therapy solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Leveraging a proprietary adeno‐associated virus (AAV) platform, the company aims to deliver durable, one‐time treatments for patients suffering from genetic cardiomyopathies and other inherited heart disorders. Its research programs center on optimizing vector design, delivery methods and manufacturing processes to enhance tissue specificity and minimize immune responses.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Tenaya has built a diversified pipeline of product candidates targeting conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other genetically driven forms of heart disease.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tenaya Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Tenaya Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenaya Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The $5 company SpaceX can’t survive without
The $5 company SpaceX can’t survive without
From Traders Agency (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines