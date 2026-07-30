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Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) PT Set at C$70.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Tenaz Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets set a C$70.00 price target for Tenaz Energy and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying 25.65% upside from the reported share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Tenaz has a consensus “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of C$77.75, with other firms also assigning outperform ratings.
  • Tenaz shares rose 3.2% to C$55.71, while insider Jonathan Balkwill purchased 2,000 shares for approximately C$100,480 in May.
  • Interested in Tenaz Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$70.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNZ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$77.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNZ

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 3.2%

TNZ traded up C$1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 32,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,065. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.75 and a 52-week high of C$69.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 52.13%.The company had revenue of C$262.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3896418 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenaz Energy

In other news, insider Jonathan Balkwill bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 117,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$5,918,020.80. This trade represents a 1.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp. is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets. Tenaz is the largest natural gas producer in the Netherlands and develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta. Additional information regarding Tenaz is available on SEDAR+ and at www.tenazenergy.com. Tenaz's Common Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TNZ'.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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